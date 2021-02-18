Admirals Announce Grant Recipients
February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - In conjunction with Hockey Week Across America, the Milwaukee Admirals announced today 17 recipients of the organization's first Growing the Game Grant.
The Grant, which is funded through the Admirals Power Play Foundation, was established this past fall to help facilitate the growth of hockey at the grass roots level, especially during what has been a unique and challenging season. Organizations were asked to submit applications that detail the programs they are creating or look to create to allow kids easier and better access to hockey.
"The work these organizations do to make hockey accessible for all kids is key to instilling the love of the game to future generations of players," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "Each of our players has needed that opportunity to develop a passion for our game. We look forward to seeing the number of kids hitting the ice increase, and we know that the next Ryan Suter or Troy Grosenick might be picking up a stick for the first time today!"
The 17 winning organizations are as follows:
Altoona Youth Hockey Association
Chippewa Valley Girls Hockey Association
Elmbrook Youth Hockey Association
Ice Wolves Youth Hockey Association
Patriots Youth Hockey Association
Manitowoc Country Youth Hockey Association
Mosinee Hockey Club
Ozaukee Youth Hockey Association
River Falls Youth Hockey Association
River Valley Hockey Association
SHAW Youth Hockey
Shawano Hockey League
Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association
Stevens Point Area Youth Hockey Association
Superior Amateur Hockey Association
Tomah Youth Hockey Club
Viroqua Hockey Association
The Admirals, who have opted-out of the 2020-21 AHL season, plan to make the Growing the Game Grant an annual occurrence. Details for next year will be announced during the summer.
