Admirals Announce Grant Recipients

February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - In conjunction with Hockey Week Across America, the Milwaukee Admirals announced today 17 recipients of the organization's first Growing the Game Grant.

The Grant, which is funded through the Admirals Power Play Foundation, was established this past fall to help facilitate the growth of hockey at the grass roots level, especially during what has been a unique and challenging season. Organizations were asked to submit applications that detail the programs they are creating or look to create to allow kids easier and better access to hockey.

"The work these organizations do to make hockey accessible for all kids is key to instilling the love of the game to future generations of players," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "Each of our players has needed that opportunity to develop a passion for our game. We look forward to seeing the number of kids hitting the ice increase, and we know that the next Ryan Suter or Troy Grosenick might be picking up a stick for the first time today!"

The 17 winning organizations are as follows:

Altoona Youth Hockey Association

Chippewa Valley Girls Hockey Association

Elmbrook Youth Hockey Association

Ice Wolves Youth Hockey Association

Patriots Youth Hockey Association

Manitowoc Country Youth Hockey Association

Mosinee Hockey Club

Ozaukee Youth Hockey Association

River Falls Youth Hockey Association

River Valley Hockey Association

SHAW Youth Hockey

Shawano Hockey League

Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association

Stevens Point Area Youth Hockey Association

Superior Amateur Hockey Association

Tomah Youth Hockey Club

Viroqua Hockey Association

The Admirals, who have opted-out of the 2020-21 AHL season, plan to make the Growing the Game Grant an annual occurrence. Details for next year will be announced during the summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.