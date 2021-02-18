American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Toronto on Feb. 16.
Kovacevic will miss Manitoba's games tonight (Feb. 18) and Friday (Feb. 19) vs. Toronto.
