American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Toronto on Feb. 16.

Kovacevic will miss Manitoba's games tonight (Feb. 18) and Friday (Feb. 19) vs. Toronto.

