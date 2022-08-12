Hinam Skates Back to Portland

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners continued announcing player signings for the 2022-23 season on Friday, agreeing to terms with forward Tyler Hinam. A rookie in 2021-22, Hinam played about half the season for the Mariners and had a productive first campaign.

Hinam is 23 years old and originally from Cole Harbour, NS, directly to the east of Maine and just outside Halifax. He joined the Mariners in January and quickly became a mainstay in the lineup. On February 5 at Trois-Rivieres, Hinam scored his first two professional goals in a 5-4 Mariners overtime win. His best stretch of the season spanned from mid-February through early March. He had nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in the seven games between February 13 and March 9. Overall, Hinam appeared in 38 games for the Mariners, scoring 8 goals with 13 assists. He played in five of the six Mariners playoff games as well, registering one assist.

"I had a great first taste of pro last season, and I'm really excited to take a step forward in my own personal game this year," said Hinam. "The guys welcomed me in last year halfway through the season with open arms and I'm really excited to get back to work with a very similar group of guys under Wally (Terrence Wallin). It's a tight knit, special group of guys in that dressing room and hopefully we can create something special in Portland this season."

Prior to joining the Mariners, Hinam had a brief pandemic-interrupted stint in the USports circuit with Acadia University. He played three games there in 2021-22 before becoming a Mariner. Hinam is also an alumnus of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he spent four seasons playing for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Cape Breton Eagles. He was a Memorial Cup champion in 2018-19 with the Huskies.

Hinam is the ninth Mariners player announced for 2022-23. The current roster can be viewed here.

