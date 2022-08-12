Forward Luke Lynch Returns for a Second Season in Jacksonville
August 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Lynch for the 2022-2023 season.
Lynch, 26, returns for a second season in Jacksonville, after an impressive rookie campaign last season accruing 33 points (9g, 24a) in 56 games. In addition, Lynch also scored three goals with an assist in eight playoff appearances this past spring.
Lynch made his professional debut with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL), appearing in four games toward the end of the 2020-21 season. Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 206-pound forward compiled 105 points (41g, 65a) during his four collegiate seasons at Robert Morris University (2016-2020), serving as Captain for the Colonials during his senior season.
The Pittsburgh, PA resident competed in two seasons with the NAHL's Johnstown Tomahawks where he registered 78 points in 113 games from 2014-2016.
The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:
Goaltender
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Brendan Less
Jacob Panetta
Tim Theocharidis
Forwards
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Luke Keenan
Luke Lynch
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Mike Szmatula
--
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen forward Luke Lynch
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 12, 2022
- Forward Luke Lynch Returns for a Second Season in Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Carter Robertson Signs with Norfolk for Second Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Hinam Skates Back to Portland - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Chase Zieky - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Bring Back Defenseman Ryan Lowney - Toledo Walleye
- Former Icemen Kyle Shapiro Joins Community First Igloo Hockey Staff - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Forward Luke Lynch Returns for a Second Season in Jacksonville
- Former Icemen Kyle Shapiro Joins Community First Igloo Hockey Staff
- Icemen & Nottingham Realty & Rentals Renew Partnership for 2022-23 Season
- Icemen Add a Pair of Defensemen with Hanson & Less
- Rookie Forward Sam Sternschein Returns to Jacksonville