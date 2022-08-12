Forward Luke Lynch Returns for a Second Season in Jacksonville

August 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Luke Lynch

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Luke Lynch(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Lynch for the 2022-2023 season.

Lynch, 26, returns for a second season in Jacksonville, after an impressive rookie campaign last season accruing 33 points (9g, 24a) in 56 games. In addition, Lynch also scored three goals with an assist in eight playoff appearances this past spring.

Lynch made his professional debut with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL), appearing in four games toward the end of the 2020-21 season. Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 206-pound forward compiled 105 points (41g, 65a) during his four collegiate seasons at Robert Morris University (2016-2020), serving as Captain for the Colonials during his senior season.

The Pittsburgh, PA resident competed in two seasons with the NAHL's Johnstown Tomahawks where he registered 78 points in 113 games from 2014-2016.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:

Goaltender

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Brendan Less

Jacob Panetta

Tim Theocharidis

Forwards

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Luke Keenan

Luke Lynch

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Mike Szmatula

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.