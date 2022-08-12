Former Icemen Kyle Shapiro Joins Community First Igloo Hockey Staff

August 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Former Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Kyle Shapiro

(Jacksonville Icemen) Former Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Kyle Shapiro(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Community First Igloo is excited to announce that former Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Kyle Shapiro has joined the Igloo hockey staff. Kyle will be involved in all hockey programming at the Igloo.

Originally from Philadelphia, Kyle played three years of Tier 3 Jr A hockey winning a national championship with the Helena BigHorns. He then went on to play four years of NCAA hockey at Nichols College where he graduated with a degree in International business and a minor in Marketing.

While at Nichols, Shapiro won Two ECAC Northeast Championships and received awards; AHCA/CCM Men's All-American,ECAC Northeast Player of the Year, ECAC Northeast All Rookie team, All-New England Team, a three-time recipient of ECAC Northeast All-Academic team, and ECAC Northeast First Team.

After Shapiro's senior season he signed his first professional contract with the Evansville Icemen of the ECHL while still attending college. He then played five professional seasons, three of those seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen.

"I'm honored to be back in Jacksonville and help grow the game and drive the next wave of hockey players to become amazing athletes and even better people," said Shapiro.

"The time I spent in Jacksonville as a player was unbelievable. The sports culture in the city is second to none, everyone is so supportive. The game of hockey is so special to me and has given me so many opportunities in life including an education. It is my goal to bring my passion, excitement and knowledge of the game to the families of this great city," said Shapiro.

For the past six years Shapiro has directed a player development program in Massachusetts. Specializing in hockey advancement from Learn to Play hockey to the professional level. Here he has created and managed an environment to develop and guide hockey players to achieve their goals both on and off the ice. Working with local programs of all ages as well as junior programs. Growing the game in this area with leagues, skill development, and a specialization in skating and shooting. He has played a pivotal role in athletes moving on to prep school, college, and the professional level.

"It's an exciting time for hockey in Jacksonville," said Paul Esdale Director of Hockey Operations at the Igloo. "Kyle is a great fit for our culture and brings experience in playing, coaching, development and player advancement to the hockey community of Jacksonville," said Esdale.

For more information about the Community First Igloo, or youth hockey and skating programs, visit www.communityfirstigloo.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 12, 2022

Former Icemen Kyle Shapiro Joins Community First Igloo Hockey Staff - Jacksonville Icemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.