Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Chase Zieky

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Chase Zieky ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Zieky, 26, re-signs with Greenville after a brief stint with the Swamp Rabbits in the final months of the 2021-22 season after being acquired in a trade from the Idaho Steelheads. The Avon, CT native appeared in six games for Greenville and posted four points (3g, 1a) including a pair of goals in his Swamp Rabbits debut against the Norfolk Admirals on March 19, 2022.

Prior to his trade to Greenville, the 5'0", 180-pound forward began his professional career by appearing in 38 games for the Steelheads and posting 17 points (12g, 5a) over that span.

Zieky turned professional after completing his collegiate career with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2020. In his final season at RPI, he appeared in 34 games and totaled 23 points (7g, 16a).

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the select "Big 5" promotional games are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

