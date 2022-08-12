Walleye Bring Back Defenseman Ryan Lowney

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Ryan Lowney (LAO-knee) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Lowney, a native of Redford, Michigan, appeared in 45 games last year with the Walleye, posting 24 points (6G, 18A) with another three assists in 21 playoff contests. He joined Toledo in December after appearing in 27 games in Denmark, collecting seven assists for the Rodovre Mighty Bulls.

"Ryan brings a ton of leadership and experience to our team," said head coach Dan Watson. "He's consistently good each game and someone we can always count on. He defends well, can provide offense and has the ability to break pucks out of our zone. We are excited to have Ryan back for the 2022-23 season."

The 28-year-old has totaled 248 ECHL contests with 130 points (30G, 100A) and 117 penalty minutes while skating as a career plus-29. His most productive pro season came with Fort Wayne in the 2018-19 year when he collected 38 points (5G, 33A) over a career-best 72 contests.

Prior to turning professional, Lowney was a Ferris State Bulldog from 2013-2017. The defenseman posted 58 points (7G, 51A) with 128 penalty minutes and a plus-11 in his career while helping the Bulldogs to a WCHA Championship in the 2015-16 season. He was a three-time All-Academic team member while at Ferris State.

