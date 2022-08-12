Carter Robertson Signs with Norfolk for Second Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Friday afternoon that defenseman Carter Robertson has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old returns to the Admirals after completing his first full season as a professional. He played 38 games last season and posted 11 points (4g, 7a). Robertson scored his first ECHL goal on November 5 against Orlando in an eventual 6-5 victory for Norfolk. Despite missing stretches of the season due to injury, Robertson received his first call-up to the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers on February 28. He scored his first AHL goal on March 5 against Lehigh Valley.

Robertson played the 2020-21 season overseas in Slovakia with HK32 Liptovsky Mikulas. He finished the season with 11 points in 38 games played (4g, 7a).

From 2018 to 2020, the Holland Landing, ONT native played in 128 games with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In the 2019-20 season, Robertson was an assistant captain and was second on the team amongst defensemen in points with 33. In 2015-16, he won an OHL Cup with the Ottawa 67's.

