Oilers Re-Sign Matsushima, Bring in Schartz on PTO

August 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday the re-signing of forward Eddie Matsushuma and the signing of defenseman Zane Schartz to a professional tryout.

Matushima, 28, rejoins the Oilers after a breakout campaign, setting career highs in games played (59), goals (15), assists (23) and points (38) last season. The speedy forward also appeared in six of Tulsa's seven postseason contests, contributing three goals and an assist for four points.

Eddie had a breakout season last year," said head coach Rob Murray. "He proved that he belongs at this level after having several call-ups over the last few seasons. He is as fast as they come, and he uses his speed in multiple ways. He is professional in his actions, whether it be his nutrition regiment, or hitting the gym on off days. We are excited to see him return and continue where he left off last season."

Despite the 2021-22 season being his first full year in the ECHL, Matsushima has already made his mark on the pro game. The 5'11, 186 lbs. forward led Tulsa with three separate overtime goals last season, making him the team leader and the only player on the Oilers roster to score multiple overtime goals.

Prior to his time in the ECHL, Matsushima was a dominant force in the SPHL, earning a championship and SPHL Second All-Star Team honors in his career . In total, the left-handed forward - who can play down the middle or on either wing - compiled 63 points (24G, 39A) in 67 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in parts of three separate seasons.

The Verona, WI native stayed in state for his collegiate career, logging 84 points (38G, 46A) in 109 games with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Matsushima earned WIAC All-Conference Team praise twice and was named a Scholar-Athlete in 2019.

Schartz, 28, joins the Oilers on a PTO deal. Last season, the lone PTO signing was Duggie Lagrone, who coincidentally also hails from Plano, TX. Schartz played in just four ECHL games last season, notching two goals, including a tally against the Oilers on Jan. 9.

"Zane is a wild card," said head coach Rob Murray. "He had a successful college career and has dabbled at the professional level, but then decided to enter the corporate world. He is at a point in his life where he has the opportunity to give the pro game another try. He has the confidence that he can come in and make a difference. As a player, we are looking for him to be an offensive defenseman. Watching film on him, what really stands out his is ability to get the puck to the net from the blue line. I look forward to seeing what he brings at camp."

The 6'1, 187 lbs. blueliner has 14 ECHL points in his career (6G, 8A) in 45 games split among Norfolk, Indy, Toledo, Orlando, Kansas City and Newfoundland. In addition to his ECHL experience, Schartz played 21 games in the Hungarian Erste Liga and one game in the SPHL.

Prior to turning pro, the offensive defenseman compiled a staggering 129 points (48G, 81A) in 99 games for ACHA Liberty.

With this release, the Oilers announced roster now includes Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville, Alex Kromm Eddie Matsushima and Zane Schartz (PTO).

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.