Indy Signs Goaltender Conor O'Brien

August 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Friday that they have signed goaltender Conor O'Brien to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

O'Brien, 25, comes to the Indy Fuel from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, who signed him in April 2022. The 6'2", 216-pound goaltender from Pinellas Park, Florida made his pro hockey debut with the Thunder on April 16, 2022, stopping an impressive 34 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Reading Royals.

Prior to turning pro, O'Brien played four seasons (2018-19 through 2021-22) with the NCAA's Division III Endicott College. There he played a total of 75 games and posted a 2.00 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. He led all of Division III during the 2021-22 season in save percentage with a .949% overall.

O'Brien's achievements on the ice earned him a variety of awards that include (but are not limited to) being named to the 2021-22 AHCA (American Hockey Coaches Association) All-American First Team and All-USCHO (United States College Hockey Online) First Team as well as being named the 2021-22 New England Hockey Writers' Association Division III Co-MVP and 2021-22 CCC (Commonwealth Coast Conference) Player of the Year. Just as successful in the classroom, the finance major earned multiple AHCA All-American Scholar and CCC Academic All-Conference awards while at Endicott. VIEW O'BRIEN'S CAREER HOCKEY STATS VIEW O'BRIEN'S COLLEGE ACADEMIC & ATHLETIC AWARDS Endicott College's Men's Ice Hockey Head Coach, R.J. Tolan on O'Brien -

"I will be forever grateful for my relationship with Conor. He's a special young man that has had a profound impact on myself and our program. I believe he has the ability to excel at any level of professional hockey and more importantly the self-belief and competitive spirit to be successful. I look forward to seeing how successful he is in professional hockey!"

O'Brien's signing makes him the ninth player announced for the Fuel's 2022-23 roster (four forwards, four defenseman and one goaltender). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.