Indy Signs Goaltender Conor O'Brien
August 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Friday that they have signed goaltender Conor O'Brien to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
O'Brien, 25, comes to the Indy Fuel from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, who signed him in April 2022. The 6'2", 216-pound goaltender from Pinellas Park, Florida made his pro hockey debut with the Thunder on April 16, 2022, stopping an impressive 34 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Reading Royals.
Prior to turning pro, O'Brien played four seasons (2018-19 through 2021-22) with the NCAA's Division III Endicott College. There he played a total of 75 games and posted a 2.00 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. He led all of Division III during the 2021-22 season in save percentage with a .949% overall.
O'Brien's achievements on the ice earned him a variety of awards that include (but are not limited to) being named to the 2021-22 AHCA (American Hockey Coaches Association) All-American First Team and All-USCHO (United States College Hockey Online) First Team as well as being named the 2021-22 New England Hockey Writers' Association Division III Co-MVP and 2021-22 CCC (Commonwealth Coast Conference) Player of the Year. Just as successful in the classroom, the finance major earned multiple AHCA All-American Scholar and CCC Academic All-Conference awards while at Endicott. VIEW O'BRIEN'S CAREER HOCKEY STATS VIEW O'BRIEN'S COLLEGE ACADEMIC & ATHLETIC AWARDS Endicott College's Men's Ice Hockey Head Coach, R.J. Tolan on O'Brien -
"I will be forever grateful for my relationship with Conor. He's a special young man that has had a profound impact on myself and our program. I believe he has the ability to excel at any level of professional hockey and more importantly the self-belief and competitive spirit to be successful. I look forward to seeing how successful he is in professional hockey!"
O'Brien's signing makes him the ninth player announced for the Fuel's 2022-23 roster (four forwards, four defenseman and one goaltender). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.
