Hillsboro Hops End Homestand on a Happy Note

Hillsboro sent their leading man Luis Frias to the mound looking to right the ship, and he did just that. Frias had his nasty stuff again tonight, as he punched out nine guys over four and two thirds innings. He allowed only one run to score scattering three hits. Frias' ERA is a cool 1.82 as well.

The Hops offense began its eight run onslaught in the bottom of the second inning, when catcher Daniel Wasinger drove in Jesus Marriaga by means of a broken bat single.

Wünderkid Kristian Robinson launched his team leading fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning. The Hops were lead by former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Tristin English and Robinson's two hits apiece. English has been on fire of late, raising his average to .297, placing him second on the team.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Hops scored six runs, with Andy Yerzy, Jorge Barrosa, David Garza, and Steven Leyton pushing across five of the six. Everyone in the Hops starting lineup recorded a hit.

Boise tacked on a run in the top of the fifth and top of the sixth on an Isaac Collins sacrifice fly and Vladimir Dilone RBI single.

Strong relief efforts from Yaramil Hiraldo, Jacob Stevens and Justin Garcia helped keep the Hops a safe distance from the Boise Hawks potent offense.

The Hops get tomorrow off, and then make the eight hour trek to Boise, Idaho to take these Hawks in another three game set. First pitch will be at 6:05 pm PST, with the pregame show on Rip City Radio 620 AM beginning at 5:35 pm PST. Hillsboro ends the home stand on a high note.

