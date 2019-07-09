Boise Hawks Homestand #4 Preview

July 9, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks (Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) return home to Memorial Stadium this Thursday with a six game homestand, welcoming the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) for three games each.

Thursday, July 11 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Enjoy $1 domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

- Friends and Family Night (Pepsi). Special Ticket Offer - four 3B/HP Reserved seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 merchandise credit for $50. For online sales, enter "PEPSI" at the Ticket Sales page.

Friday, July 12 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Post-game Fireworks, presented by Idaho Beef Council and media partner CBS 2. Fans can stay and enjoy a fireworks show after the game.

- Idaho Beef Night, presented by Idaho Beef Council. Half priced hamburgers and all-beef hot dogs until the end of the 2nd inning.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Post-game Drone Light Show, presented by Pepsi. Fans can stay and enjoy a post-game Drone Light Show, one of the first to be done in Minor League Baseball.

- Rockies Day, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital. On Rockies Days, a Rockies inspired jersey will be raffled off to a lucky winner. Proceeds will be donated to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

- Saturday Pre-game Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital and Bodybuilding.com. Every Saturday from 6:35 - 6:55 PM, kids can join Hawks players on the field for a free pre-game baseball clinic.

- Friends and Family Night (Pepsi). Special Ticket Offer - four 3B/HP Reserved seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 merchandise credit for $50. For online sales, enter "PEPSI" at the Ticket Sales page.

Sunday, July 14 vs. Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs)

- Gates Open: 4:30 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

- Dog Day Sunday. Bring your dog to every Sunday game. Dog pools and treats will keep them entertained all game long.

- Kids Club Sunday, presented by Albertsons. All Kids Club members receive a complimentary First Base General Admission seat to every Sunday game.

- Super Hero Night. All Kids Club members who come dressed as their favorite super hero will receive entry to a VIP autograph session with Hawks players (4:35 - 4:55).

Monday, July 15 vs. Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Feed Your Face Monday, presented by Jimmy Johns. Included in each ticket price is a selection of all-you-can-eat concession items, from gates opening until the end of the 4th inning. Local Treasure Valley restaurants will also be on the concourse with samples.

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Two for Tuesday. Fans can purchase a First Base General Admission seat and a hot dog for only $2 (while supplies last).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.