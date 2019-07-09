Hillsboro Takes Series Win in 8-2 Win over Boise
July 9, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release
HILLSBORO, OR - In a drizzly game, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) dropped the rubber game 8-2 to the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks).
In the bottom of the second inning, Hops catcher Daniel Wasinger sent an RBI-single into center field that scored Jesus Marriaga making it 1-0 Hillsboro.
In the bottom of the third, Hillsboro tacked on another run off of a solo home run from Kristian Robinson, his fifth of the season, and made it 2-0 Hillsboro.
The Hops then exploded with a six-run inning in the fourth where they collected seven hits. All the runs that came across were off of RBI-base hits and after the inning made it 8-0 Hops.
Boise responded in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Isaac Collins lifted it to right field for a sacrifice fly that scored Yorvis Torrealba, and made it 8-1. Vladimir Dilone then followed with a ground-rule double that scored Trevor Boone, sending it to an 8-2 score.
The Hawks will have an off-day on Wednesday but will be back in action Thursday against the Hops at Memorial Stadium with a first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.
