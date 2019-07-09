Hawks Gather 3-0 Shutout against Hillsboro off of Parra's Strong Start

HILLSBORO, OR - Coming off an 11-0 shutout loss last night, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) responded with a 3-0 shutout win against the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) Monday night.

It was a pitchers' duel for both sides throughout. Boise's starter, Frederis Parra, turned in another spectacular outing tossing six innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. Hops' starter Deyni Olivero threw five consecutive scoreless innings to start off the night.

In the sixth inning, Hawks right fielder Zach Hall reached first base on a walk, stole second, then tagged to third off a flyout to right. With two outs, Olivero threw a wild pitch inside that rolled to the backstop and Hall scored to make it 1-0 Boise.

Luke Chevalier made his third appearance on the year for the Hawks. After walking three batters, and two outs in the inning, he struck out David Garza looking to escape the inning.

Jacob Wallace then followed up striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning. Wallace has now gone six consecutive outings without giving up an earned run. He's also collected at least two strikeouts in four of his seven appearances this season.

Scoring would be halted until the top of the ninth inning when Ezequiel Tovar came up to the plate with runners at second and third. He hit a bouncer up the middle that scored both Isaac Collins and Aaron Schunk and gave Boise the 3-0 advantage.

The rubber game will be held Tuesday at 1:05 PT with Eris Filpo projected to start for the Hawks.

