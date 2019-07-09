5-Run 8th Fuels Win over Eugene

The comeback kids are alive and well as the Volcanoes come back from a 6-3 deficit in the top of the eighth inning by scoring 5 runs to win the game 8-6 over the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park in Eugene. Tyler Flores went 3-4 with a homer, 2 runs and 5 RBIs in the Volcanoes' 16th win of the year.

- In the top of the fourth, after Eugene took a 5-0 lead, Tyler Flores gets his second hit of the afternoon on an RBI single that scores Franklin Labour to make it 5-1.

- The next batter, Armani Smith, hits a first-pitch base hit that scores Ricardo Genoves to make it 5-2

- The very next batter, Harrison Freed, hits a bloop RBI double that falls right near the left field foul line that scores Flores and makes it 5-3 Eugene.

- After Eugene makes it 6-3, Ricardo Genoves gets on base on a bases-loaded walk to score Alex Canario to make it 6-4 Emeralds.

- The next batter, Flores, hits a deep shot to right field for a grand slam, scoring Tyler Fitzgerald, Labour and Genoves to give the Volcanoes the lead for the first time tonight 8-6 to end the top of the eighth inning

- In the top of the ninth, to add some insurance, Sean Roby hits a single into left-center field that scores Simon Whiteman to make it 9-6 Volcanoes.

- The next batter, Labour, will hit a bloop double to left center field that will score Roby and will give the Volcanoes a 10-6 lead.

The Volcanoes will go up to 16-8, still, the best record in the Northwest League as well as still 1 game ahead of the Hillsboro Hops in the NWL South Division, while the Emeralds go down to 10-14, still last in the NWL South Division. The two teams will face off tomorrow to finish off a 2-game series at PK Park before a 4-game series between the same two teams at Volcanoes Stadium.

