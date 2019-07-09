Volcanoes & Hops Rivalry Heating Up

Heading into Monday, your Volcanoes lead the NWL South with an inspired 16-8 record. The Hops are only one game back at 15-9. Both teams would have been tied, but your Volcanoes stunned Eugene 10-7 on July 7, scoring seven runs in the last two innings.

"The reality is the Northwest League is a family; we all partner together for the success of the league," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner. "That said, like any family, obviously the siblings are competitive and this pennant race is something special."

With the NWL South so competitive, Volcanoes fans have an incredible opportunity to help inspire the team to clinch a playoff spot, said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President.

"I think it is fair to say that the first-half playoff spot could come down to an inning or even a single run," Graf said moments after the Volcanoes electric 10-7 victory over Eugene. "We will continue to provide our fans six-star service; we ask our fans to continue to pack Volcanoes Stadium to help the team over the finish line."

