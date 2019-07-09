AquaSox Win Again on the Road
July 9, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Miguel Perez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Monday before a crowd of 5,888 at Nat Bailey Stadium. The double by Perez scored Cade Marlowe, Trent Tingelstad, and Carter Bins to give the AquaSox a 6-3 lead. Everett tacked on another run in the ninth when Utah Jones scored on an error.
Starter Nate Fisher had a strong night for the AquaSox. He allowed just one run, unearned, on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Logan Rinehart (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Almonte (0-1) took the loss.
Trent Tingelstad had two of Everett's five hits, he batted 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
Philip Clarke had three of the seven hits for the Canadians. He was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.
With the win, Everett remains undefeated (5-0) against Vancouver this season. With first-place Spokane's loss at home to Tri-City, the AquaSox moved to within one game of first-place in the North Division.
