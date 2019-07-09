AquaSox Win Again on the Road

July 9, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Miguel Perez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Monday before a crowd of 5,888 at Nat Bailey Stadium. The double by Perez scored Cade Marlowe, Trent Tingelstad, and Carter Bins to give the AquaSox a 6-3 lead. Everett tacked on another run in the ninth when Utah Jones scored on an error.

Starter Nate Fisher had a strong night for the AquaSox. He allowed just one run, unearned, on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Logan Rinehart (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Almonte (0-1) took the loss.

Trent Tingelstad had two of Everett's five hits, he batted 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Philip Clarke had three of the seven hits for the Canadians. He was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

With the win, Everett remains undefeated (5-0) against Vancouver this season. With first-place Spokane's loss at home to Tri-City, the AquaSox moved to within one game of first-place in the North Division.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.