Hillcats Win in Shutout

August 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats stole a partial game victory from the Fredericksburg Nationals after the game was called in the fifth inning with Lynchburg leading 3-0.

It was a race against the clock the entire night after an hour-long rain delay slowed the beginning of the game. Almost an hour-and-a-half later on the dot, the skies opened up and the rain began to pour. A brief power surge in the fourth inning also halted the game as umpires stalled to make sure the power would stay on.

The game itself opened up to an eventful start. Alex Clemmey made his Fredericksburg debut, where he was unable to complete a full inning of work. He was responsible for all three runs the Hillcats scored in the inning as Lynchburg displayed intense patience at the plate, drawing three walks.

Luis Merejo got the scoring started for the Hillcats as he flew out to right on a sacrifice fly, driving home Welbyn Francisca. A wild pitch from Clemmey would allow Ralphy Velazquez to score. After Clemmey was pulled, Juan Benjamin delivered an RBI single off of Mason Denaburg, putting the Hillcats in front by three.

From there, the Hillcats pitching would shut down the Nationals. Yorman Gomez would fire a complete game, one-hit performance in the shortened game. He would also finish with eight strikeouts, tying a career high.

The Hillcats have now guaranteed themselves a split of the series, with the final game taking place at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

