Mudcats and RiverDogs Suspended Saturday

August 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats and Charleston RiverDogs were suspended on Saturday night at Five County Stadium with the RiverDogs leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Charleston took the lead in the first inning on a pair of solo home runs from Narciso Polanco and Jhon Diaz off Mudcat starter Bishop Letson.

Carolina scored their only run in the second inning against Santiago Suarez as Juan Baez led off the inning with a single and moved to third on a Luis Castillo single. Baez scored one batter later; on a groundout to make it 2-1.

The game will be picked up on Sunday at noon as part of a suspended game doubleheader with the Mudcats batting in the bottom of the fourth and two out. Game two will begin approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at CarolinaMudcats.com or by calling 919-269-2287.

