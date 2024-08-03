Wild Pitch Ends Pelicans' Winning Streak, Shorebirds Win 3-2

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Vince Reilly threw a wild pitch that scored Kevin Guerrero as the Delmarva Shorebirds walked off on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with a 3-2 victory. The Pelicans' eight-game winning streak was snapped as their record dropped to 46-53 and 17-16 in the second half. Delmarva's first win of the week moved them to 37-62 and 14-20 in the second half.

Cristian Hernandez (1-4, RBI, BB) gave the Pelicans the lead with an RBI single in the top of the ninth. Miguel Pabon (2-4, RBI) also provided a run with an RBI single in the fourth. The Pelicans left 12 on base and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Reilly (7-3) took the loss after allowing two runs in the ninth. Starter Tyler Schlaffer kept the Shorebirds scoreless through the first five innings with three strikeouts.

Maikol Hernandez (0-3, RBI, BB) drew a bases-loaded walk for the Shorebirds in the top of the ninth to tie the game 2-2. Guerrero (1-4, 2B, RBI) delivered an RBI double in the seventh to tie the game.

Randy Beriguette (5-0) collected two outs in the top of the ninth and took the win as the final pitcher in the game for Delmarva. Starter Yeiber Cartaya allowed one earned run and struck out five in the first 3 2/3 innings.

The series continues on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

