RiverDogs and Mudcats Suspended by Rain on Saturday Night

August 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Heavy rain in the bottom of the fourth inning caused Saturday's contest between the Charleston RiverDogs and Carolina Mudcats to be suspended at Five County Stadium. The RiverDogs lead 2-1 with two outs and the bases empty. The game will be resumed on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. with the regularly scheduled Sunday game to follow. That contest will be seven innings.

The RiverDogs (20-12, 47-50) waited an extra 32 minutes to get the contest started on Saturday, but the delay did not effect the bats out of the gate. Narciso Polanco launched a solo home run over the right field wall in the game's first at-bat. The round-tripper was his fifth of the season. Later in the inning, Jhon Diaz connected on his sixth home run of the campaign, another solo shot, that made it 2-0.

Carolina (18-15, 58-39) cut their early deficit in half in the second frame. Juan Baez and Luis Castillo lined consecutive singles off Santiago Suarez to start the inning with runners on the corners and nobody out. Suarez limited the damage with help from a double play, but Daniel Guilarte's fielder's chopper put the Mudcats on the board.

In the series finale, RHP T.J. Nichols (2-6, 3.54) will get the start on the mound for the RiverDogs. RHP Ryan Birchard (0-0, 1.50) will toss first for Carolina.

