Hillcats Notch Rain-Shortened Win

August 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Hillcats jumped on their former teammate Alex Clemmey early, and picked up a rain-shortened 3-0 victory. The Nationals are 22-13 (57-44), and Lynchburg improves to 16-19 (53-48).

Clemmey, who was traded by Cleveland in the Lane Thomas deal, made his first FredNat start. The southpaw allowed a leadoff walk then back-to-back singles, quickly loading the bases. Luis Merejo then lifted a ball to right field for a sac fly to put the 'Cats up 1-0, before a wild pitch made it 2-0. Clemmey got one more out, but was lifted after another walk, for Mason Denaburg. He allowed one more run to score, giving Lynchburg a three-run edge.

That was all the cushion Yorman Gomez needed for the Hillcats, as he allowed just one base hit over five shutdown innings. Ultimately, the game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to rain, and the 'Cats won 3-0. Gomez (7-3) picked up the victory, and Clemmey (1-5) took the loss.

In the series finale, Travis Sthele (5-6, 5.29) faces off against Jervis Alfaro (Hillcat debut) in a 2:00 pm start.

