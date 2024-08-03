Shorebirds Walk Off Pelicans for the Second Straight Night
August 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-62, 18-16) walked off the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (47-53, 17-17) for the second consecutive night by a final of 7-6.
In the top of the first, the Pelicans took advantage of two errors by the Shorebirds and scored two unearned runs to grab a 2-0 advantage.
Delmarva countered in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Anderson De Los Santos to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.
The game was stopped before the top of the second due to rain. After a delay of an hour and 36 minutes, the game resumed and the Shorebirds quickly tied the game on a balk as Maikol Hernandez scored, making it 2-2.
In the fifth, the Pelicans recaptured the lead with an RBI single by Christian Hernandez. They added to their advantage one batter later on a run-scoring single by Alfonsin Rosario to put Myrtle Beach ahead 4-2.
The Shorebirds made their move in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Delmarva pulled within a run on a walk to Anderson De Los Santos with Kevin Guerrero touching home. Jake Cunningham cleared the bases with a double one batter later, giving the Shorebirds their first lead at 6-4.
Myrtle Beach counterpunched in the top of the ninth as they tied the game with a no-doubt, two-run homer by Andy Garriola, forcing a bottom of the ninth with the game even at six.
Delmarva had the final say once again as they loaded the bases with one out thanks to an error and a pair of singles. Aron Estrada finished the game from there with a game-winning sacrifice fly to score the winning run of Aneudis Mordan, giving the Shorebirds back-to-back walk-off wins, 7-6.
Harif Frias (3-3) earned the win in relief with Shane Marshall (2-3) suffering the loss for Myrtle Beach.
Delmarva looks to finish the series with three consecutive wins to earn a split. Ty Weatherly is scheduled to start for the Shorebirds against JP Wheat for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Shorebirds Walk Off Pelicans for the Second Straight Night - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Wood Ducks Post Back-to-Back Shutouts Over GreenJackets - Augusta GreenJackets
- Hillcats Notch Rain-Shortened Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Hillcats Win in Shutout - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Fireflies Suspended in Second Inning on the Road - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats and RiverDogs Suspended Saturday - Carolina Mudcats
- Wild Pitch Ends Pelicans' Winning Streak, Shorebirds Win 3-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- RiverDogs and Mudcats Suspended by Rain on Saturday Night - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 8.3 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.