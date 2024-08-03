Shorebirds Walk Off Pelicans for the Second Straight Night

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-62, 18-16) walked off the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (47-53, 17-17) for the second consecutive night by a final of 7-6.

In the top of the first, the Pelicans took advantage of two errors by the Shorebirds and scored two unearned runs to grab a 2-0 advantage.

Delmarva countered in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Anderson De Los Santos to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

The game was stopped before the top of the second due to rain. After a delay of an hour and 36 minutes, the game resumed and the Shorebirds quickly tied the game on a balk as Maikol Hernandez scored, making it 2-2.

In the fifth, the Pelicans recaptured the lead with an RBI single by Christian Hernandez. They added to their advantage one batter later on a run-scoring single by Alfonsin Rosario to put Myrtle Beach ahead 4-2.

The Shorebirds made their move in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Delmarva pulled within a run on a walk to Anderson De Los Santos with Kevin Guerrero touching home. Jake Cunningham cleared the bases with a double one batter later, giving the Shorebirds their first lead at 6-4.

Myrtle Beach counterpunched in the top of the ninth as they tied the game with a no-doubt, two-run homer by Andy Garriola, forcing a bottom of the ninth with the game even at six.

Delmarva had the final say once again as they loaded the bases with one out thanks to an error and a pair of singles. Aron Estrada finished the game from there with a game-winning sacrifice fly to score the winning run of Aneudis Mordan, giving the Shorebirds back-to-back walk-off wins, 7-6.

Harif Frias (3-3) earned the win in relief with Shane Marshall (2-3) suffering the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Delmarva looks to finish the series with three consecutive wins to earn a split. Ty Weatherly is scheduled to start for the Shorebirds against JP Wheat for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

