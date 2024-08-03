Fireflies Suspended in Second Inning on the Road

Columbia, SC - Tonight's Fireflies and Fayetteville Woodpeckers game was suspended due to rain with the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville tomorrow at 2 pm.

In the bottom of the second inning, the game entered a rain delay with the score tied 3-3 with one out and a runner on first.

Blake Mitchell started the scoring for Columbia. In the top of the first inning with Erick Torres at first, he smashed his 13th homer of the season to right-center to put Columbia on top 2-0.

The next inning, Jhonny Perdomo drew a lead-off walk and swiped second. Then Erick Pena laced a double down the left field line to score the second baseman to put Columbia back on top 3-2.

Fayetteville tied the game, scoring three, unearned runs off Felix Arronde across the first two innings due to three Fireflies errors.

