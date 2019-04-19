Hillcats and Pelicans Postponed on Friday
April 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Lynchburg, Va. - Tonight's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 20, with the first game beginning at 4 p.m.
The double-header games will be seven innings in length, with approximately 30 minutes between contests.
Saturday will feature the Easter Bash Egg Hunt, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. It will also be Sparking Saturday, featuring the first post-game fireworks show of the season.
Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 3:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.
For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.
