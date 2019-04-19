Pelicans and Hillcats Washed out in Game Two of Series
April 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
LYNCHBURG, Va. - Friday's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20, with game one beginning at 4 p.m.
Paul Richan (1-0, 1.04) gets the ball in the first game for Myrtle Beach, while Javier Assad (0-2, 3.00) will take the bump in game two.
Coverage will begin at 3:45 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.
The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.
