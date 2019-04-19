Dash, P-Nats Postponed on Friday Due to Rain

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Due to rain in the Woodbridge area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against the Nationals on Friday night at Pfitzner Stadium has been postponed. As a result, the postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Fans can catch all of the action for Saturday's doubleheader at wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App. Winston-Salem is fresh off a 5-3 win over the P-Nats on Thursday. Kyle Kubat tossed six shutout innings in the win, and superstar prospect Luis Robert hit his league-leading sixth home run in the first.

Following the Dash's seven-game road trip, the Dash return home for a seven-game homestand beginning on Friday, April 26, against the Frederick Keys. After Friday's game, there will be a postgame fireworks display. Live music and a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night are on deck for Saturday, followed by a Lowes Foods Family Sunday during the series finale.

The homestand will roll into the following week with a four-game series against Potomac from April 29-May 2, which features a Free Food Monday and a Taco Tuesday. The homestand finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, and a Rayados Day. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

