Brett Martin Makes MLB Debut for Rangers

Arlington, Texas - Tonight former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a, 7-2, loss to the Houston Astros.

Martin needed just nine pitches (seven strikes) to get through the frame, retiring the Astros in order on three groundouts. Michael Brantley bounced out to second base to begin the inning, then Carlos Correa hit a ground ball to third base for the second out, and Yuli Gurriel chopped a ball to second base to end the inning.

Martin becomes the fourth Down East player in franchise history to play in the Majors, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs and C.D. Pelham. The Morristown, Tenn. native compiled a 1.33 ERA and a strikeout-per-nine-inning rate of 11.5 at the minor league level dating back to July 13, 2018.

Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season, in 2017, starting 16 games and helping the Woodies win a share of the Carolina League Championship. Martin went 4-8 with an ERA of 4.70 for the Wood Ducks, striking out 90 in 84.1 innings of work. Martin, however, missed six weeks of the season due to an abdominal strain. Following the season, the Rangers added Martin to their 40-man roster.

In 2018, Martin pitched in Double-A Frisco, beginning the season in the rotation, but transitioning into a reliever in June. Martin saw improved success out of the bullpen, going 1-1, with a 4.28 ERA in relief, as compared to a 1-9 record and an ERA of 8.61 as a starter. It was also the first season in his career in which he did not miss time due to injury.

After competing with the big league club in spring training for the second straight year, Martin started this season in Triple-A, Nashville, where he pitched to an ERA of 1.13, giving up just one earned run in eight innings of work. He walked three and struck out ten.

Originally a 4th round selection out of Walters State Community College in 2014, Martin was named the MVP of the 2016 California League Championship Series, after firing seven no-hit innings, while striking out 15, to help High Desert to a California League title. He was also named a South Atlantic League mid-season All-Star in 2015 while competing with Hickory.

