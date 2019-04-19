Rain Spoils Friday Matchup Between Potomac and Winston-Salem

Woodbridge, VA - Constant rain at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium has postponed the Friday night matchup between the Potomac Nationals (6-9) and Winston-Salem Dash (7-8).

Friday night's game vs. the Dash will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20th at Northwest Federal Field, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:00pm.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates for all fans will open for the doubleheader at 4:30pm.

All previously scheduled promotions for Friday night, including the bobblehead giveaway, will take place during game one of the doubleheader. All regularly scheduled Saturday night promotions will take place during game two.

