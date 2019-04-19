Down East and Wilmington Postponed Friday

April 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Wilmington, Del. - The Down East Wood Ducks and the Wilmington Blue Rocks have been postponed tonight due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a double-header tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Reid Anderson (0-0, 1.00) will start the first game, opposed by Blue Rocks lefty Daniel Tillo (2-0, 1.38). Game two will feature Woodies righty Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.72) and Wilmington left-hander Daniel Lynch (0-1, 7.15). The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and each game will be a seven-inning contest.

The broadcast will begin at 4:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, as well as online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2019

