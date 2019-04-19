Down East and Wilmington Postponed Friday
April 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Wilmington, Del. - The Down East Wood Ducks and the Wilmington Blue Rocks have been postponed tonight due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a double-header tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Reid Anderson (0-0, 1.00) will start the first game, opposed by Blue Rocks lefty Daniel Tillo (2-0, 1.38). Game two will feature Woodies righty Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.72) and Wilmington left-hander Daniel Lynch (0-1, 7.15). The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and each game will be a seven-inning contest.
The broadcast will begin at 4:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, as well as online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2019
- Down East and Wilmington Postponed Friday - Down East Wood Ducks
- Pelicans and Hillcats Washed out in Game Two of Series - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats and Pelicans Postponed on Friday - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Mudcats and Woodpeckers Rained out in Fayetteville - Carolina Mudcats
- Woodpeckers-Mudcats Postponed - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Dash, P-Nats Postponed on Friday Due to Rain - Winston-Salem Dash
- Keys and Red Sox Rained out Saturday - Frederick Keys
- April 19 Game Information - Down East Wood Ducks
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 19 at Lynchburg - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Rain Spoils Friday Matchup Between Potomac and Winston-Salem - Potomac Nationals
- Mudcats Spoil Segra Stadium Debut - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Lutz and Henry Homer as Mudcats Win 7-5 in Historic Night in Fayetteville - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.