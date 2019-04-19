Keys and Red Sox Rained out Saturday

FREDERICK, MD - Friday night's game between the Frederick Keys and the Salem Red Sox has been postponed on account of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. with gates opening at noon. Both contests will be seven innings long.

Fans with tickets to Friday night's game can exchange their tickets at the box office for any regular season game in 2019 based on availability. All exchanges must be made at the box office. Those who have tickets for Saturday will receive admission to both games.

Mystery Night, including mystery bobblehead and mystery ball has been shifted to Saturday. The first 750 fans through the gates receive a mystery bobblehead. These have been collected from teams all across the professional sports landscape. Mystery balls can also be purchased on the concourse for $10. All proceeds go to Frederick Keys Care. There is a limit of four mystery balls per person.

Star Wars Day will go on as scheduled on Saturday and fans can meet their favorite characters on the concourse. Friday's fireworks super show will be shifted to two separate super shows on May Saturdays. The first is slated for Saturday, May 11 and the second on Saturday, May 18.

Left-hander DL Hall (0-0, 3.86) starts for the Keys in game one, while right-hander Matthias Dietz (0-1, 15.43) makes the game two start. Both broadcasts can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app starting at 12:45 p.m. For more information about the upcoming homestand, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

Single-game tickets to the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Frederick, are available by calling 301-815-9939 or by visiting frederickkeys.com.

