Hillcats and Blue Rocks Suspended on Wednesday

Wilmington, Del. - The Lynchburg Hillcats and Wilmington Blue Rocks were suspended on Wednesday night. Heavy rain fell over Frawley Stadium in the top of the ninth inning, with the game tied 2-2. The game will resume at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, with the regularly scheduled nine-inning contest to follow, which will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.

At the time of the suspension, the Hillcats had runners at first and second base with nobody out. Connor Smith was at the plate in a 1-1 count. Jodd Carter singled to lead off the frame and Cody Farhat reached on a fielder's choice sacrifice bunt.

Wilmington struck first in the first inning. Ricky Aracena walked and stole second base. Later in the inning with one out, Kyle Isbel lined an RBI single to score Aracena, giving the Blue Rocks an early 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Royals affiliate added another run. Aracena tripled to start the frame and touched home after Juan Mota uncorked a wild pitch, widening the gap to 2-0.

Lynchburg chipped away at the deficit by scoring a run in the fifth. Will Benson walked to start the inning and moved to second after Jonathan Laureano singled. A fly out from Carter moved Benson and Laureano up to second and third, and a two-out RBI single from Farhat plated Benson to make it a 2-1 game.

Lynchburg evened the score at 2-2 in the eighth. Kwan singled and advanced to second base on an error by left fielder Tyler Hill. With two out, Mitch Reeves grooved a bloop RBI single to right field, scoring Kwan to tie the game.

Mota allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out two. Luis Jimenez tossed a scoreless seventh inning and Aaron Pinto fired a clean eighth.

Jonathan Bowlan worked six innings and gave up a run on five hits, striking out four. Walker Sheller pitched a scoreless seventh, while Josh Mitchell allowed the tying run in the eighth. Collin Snider picked up the final out of the eighth and stranded the bases loaded.

The Hillcats and Blue Rocks will wrap up their series and Lynchburg will compete their season-long 15-game road trip with Thursday's regularly scheduled game. Left-hander Juan Hillman (4-11, 4.42) will start for Lynchburg against Bleu Rocks lefty Kris Bubic (5-3, 2.62)

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:25 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

