Red Sox Roll over Keys 11-3

August 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





SALEM, Virginia - Pedro Castellanos drilled two home runs as the Salem Red Sox obliterated the Frederick Keys 11-3 Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.

How it Happened

* The Sox rolled early in the first inning, Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk and Pedro Castellanos blasted a home run for an early 2-0 lead.

* Frederick scored on an error to cut the lead in half.

* Nick Sciortino drew a walk, Jagger Rusconi reached on a force out and Garrett Benge tripled in the second inning to score both and re-advance, 4-1.

* The Keys once again cut the lead 4-2 on a groundout in the third frame.

* Castellanos led-off the fifth with another home run. Keith Curcio doubled and scored on a single from Nick Sciortino and the Sox pulled away 6-2.

* Daniel Fajardo pushed one more run for the Keys on a sixth-inning double.

* Enmanuel DeJesus retired after 5.2 innings, surrendering one earned run and fanning seven.

* The Sox rolled on, scoring two more on a Keys error off a hard-hit ball by Devlin Granberg.

* Salem capped the affair with a two-run double from Edgar Corcino and a double from Tanner Nishioka to trade places and highlight an 11-3 victory.

* Anyelo Gomez and Zach Schellenger combined out of the bullpen for 3.1 innings of shutout relief

Standout Sox

* Pedro Castellanos: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 HR

* Edgar Corcino: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B

* Garrett Benge: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 3B

* Enmanuel DeJesus: 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K - W (7-9)

Noteworthy

* Castellanos' two home runs marks the second time this season the infielder has drilled two long balls in one night. He is now tied with Edgar Corcino for the team high.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox vs Frederick Keys Wednesday, August 14, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

RHP Dylan Thompson vs RHP Blaine Knight

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home.

