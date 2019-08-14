Faith Night, Meet the Team Set for Next Homestand

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys welcome the Fayetteville Woodpeckers back to Nymeo Field for one last time from Friday, August 16-Sunday, August 18. Two fireworks shows are scheduled to go with Faith Night and the final Meet the Team event of the season. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

Friday's contest is at 7:00 p.m. with gates opening one hour beforehand. The first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel giveaway presented by Potomac Edison. Fireworks follow the game, while there are just five fireworks shows left during the 2019 campaign.

Faith Night returns to Nymeo Field on Saturday. Before first pitch at 6:00 p.m. fans can enjoy a special pregame concert from 3:30-5 p.m. from the Waterboyz for Jesus. Church groups can purchase discounted tickets to the game by calling 301-815-9940. After the game there is a fireworks show presented by Saint John's Catholic Prep.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for one last chance to Meet the Team. From 12:00-12:30, fans can go down to the field for a meet and greet and autograph session with Keys players and coaches. During that time, fans can also have a catch in the outfield as part of Sunday Funday courtesy of Dogtopia of Frederick.

To go with this, it is the final Summer Reading Day of the year presented by Catoctin Wildlife Preserve. Participants who completed their local library's summer reading program are invited to come out to the game, while a pregame parade begins at 12:30.

The Keys have two homestands left, with the Potomac Nationals visiting from August 20-22 and from August 30-September 2. Highlights include Fort Detrick Night sponsored by En-Net Services, Art in the Park Night on Friday, August 30 benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, Wrestling Night with Jake "The Snake" Roberts on Saturday, August 31, a Baby Shark Picnic on Sunday, September 1 and Fan Appreciation Day on Labor Day. Three fireworks shows also remain. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

