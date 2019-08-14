Potomac's Big Fifth Too Much to Overcome in Birds Loss

August 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The Potomac Nationals downed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-0 on Wednesday night from Pfitzner Stadium behind a big fifth inning.

In that fifth, with the game tied at 0-0, the Nationals (58-61, 28-24) jumped out in front on a KJ Harrison solo homer off of Pelicans (47-72, 26-26) starter Javier Assad (L, 4-9). Three batters later, Gilbert Lara crushed a three-run home run to make it 4-0. Aldrem Corredor then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, bringing in Jack Sundberg, before Austin Davidson capped the inning with an RBI single, forcing the lead to 6-0. All six earned runs were charged to Assad, who left after only recording one out in the fifth.

In the seventh, the P-Nats added on with an RBI groundout from Davidson, making the score 7-0.

Nick Raquet (W, 10-8) was brilliant in his start, allowing just two hits over seven shutout innings to earn the win for Potomac.

Cam Balego , Carlos Sepulveda and Zac Taylor collected the three hits on the night for Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans will conclude their series against Potomac at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. The Birds will send LHP Brendon Little (0-1, 16.88 ERA) to the hill, while LHP Tim Cate (4-3, 3.75 ERA) will go for the Nationals. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.