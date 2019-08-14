Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 14 at Carolina)

Following a come-from-behind win over the Mudcats on Tuesday, Winston-Salem continues its three-game set at Carolina with a morning contest on Wednesday. First pitch is set at 11 a.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (23-27, 61-53) at Carolina Mudcats (21-30, 60-60)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (7-2, 3.17 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Taugner (5-7, 4.78 ERA)

11 a.m. - Five County Stadium (Zebulon, N.C.)

Game #115 (Away Game #57)

FIVE-RUN EIGHTH PROPELS DASH TO WIN

Thanks to a five-run eighth inning, Winston-Salem outlasted Carolina 7-3 in the series opener on Tuesday at Five County Stadium. Trailing 3-2 in the deciding frame, the Dash mounted their rally with two outs against Michael Petersen. The right-hander loaded the bases by issuing walks to Mitch Roman, Johan Cruz and Tate Blackman. After Anthony Bender replaced Peterson, the new pitcher hit Steele Walker to knot the contest at three. The next batter, Tyler Frost, bounced a go-ahead, two-run single to right-center against Bender to give Winston-Salem a 5-3 lead. Then, Andrew Vaughn drilled a two-run double to cap the scoring.

VAUGHN PROMOTED TO WINSTON

Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 12 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in eight games. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO BIG LEAGUERS

It was announced on Saturday that Caleb Frare, who pitched for the White Sox this year, has been transferred from Triple-A Charlotte's injured list to Winston-Salem. Acquired from the Yankees for international signing bonus pool money last year, Frare appeared in five games with the White Sox this year. Frare joins Jacob Lindgren as the only members of the Dash that have logged big league time. Lindgren appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Steele Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 13 games played, Walker is 21-for-51 with a homer, six doubles, a triple, nine runs and six RBIs.

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 16th start as a White Sox farmhand on Wednesday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 10-5 in Cavanerio's starts. In nine second-half starts, Cavanerio is 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA.

SITTING ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Despite winning on Tuesday, Winston-Salem still sits 4.5 games back of Fayetteville with 19 games remaining in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 46 games:

One-run games: 6-11

Two-run games: 7-6

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-4

CHECKING IN ON OUR OLD GUYS

After starting 2-for-15 to begin his Triple-A career, 2019 Dash alumnus and White Sox first-round pick Nick Madrigal is 11-for-28 with eight runs scored over his last six games. Meanwhile, Luis Robert went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple on Tuesday against Scranton Wilkes-Barre. In 28 games with Charlotte, Robert is posting a staggering .315/.372/.629 batting line in 28 games.

