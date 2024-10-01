High Point Rockers Receive ALPB Community Service Award

October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have received the 2024 Outstanding Community Service Award from the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The ALPB announced its year-end awards on Monday.

The Rockers and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation were recognized for their outstanding community service during the 2024 season. The Rockers raised over $10,000 for the Coy Williard Dugout Fund, named in honor of the Rockers late board chair, through a charity golf tournament. The Coy Williard Dugout Fund continues Coy's legacy by educating youth on the game of baseball.

The Rockers' Strikeout Cancer Night on June 28 allowed the Downtown Stadium Foundation to present a gift of over $43,000 to the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Hayworth Cancer Center to benefit the LoveLine fund, a philanthropic fund through the High Point Regional Health Foundation to benefit cancer patients at Hayworth Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. Rockers assistant general manager Caroline Cooling is a classical Hodgkins Lymphoma survivor.

In addition, the Rockers and their front office staff hosted the Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game to benefit local charities including the High Point Police Department's Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The Rockers also participated in the Adopt-A-Street Clean program and work diligently to keep Gatewood Avenue, outside of Truist Point, clean and free of trash. Other charitable initiatives include volunteering at numerous food pantries while also hosting special nights that offered free admission for canned food donations.

"To receive this award from the Atlantic League recognizes the many charitable and community service initiatives that we engage in throughout the year," said Team President Pete Fisch. "The Rockers exist to benefit the High Point community and it makes every member of the organization feel appreciated that we are making positive contributions. High Point and the surrounding community is our home."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.