Rockers Aklinski, Burt Named to ALPB Drake All-Defensive Team

October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers second baseman D.J. Burt

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Eric Wilcox) High Point Rockers second baseman D.J. Burt(High Point Rockers, Credit: Eric Wilcox)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielder Ben Aklinski and second baseman D.J. Burt were named to the Atlantic League's Drake All-Defensive team on Tuesday.

Burt has been named to the team for the second consecutive season, though he was a 2023 honoree as the Rockers' regular center fielder.

Burt was second in the league in games played at second base in 2024 with 92 and made the fewest errors of any second baseman who logged 65 or more games at the position. For the year, Burt posted a .985 fielding percentage and was third in the league with 48 double plays.

Aklinski spent most of the 2024 season in center field where he committed just two errors in 122 games. Only one other Atlantic League outfielder made fewer errors in over 100 games. Aklinski's .996 fielding percentage was also the highest in the league by any outfielder with 100 or more games.

