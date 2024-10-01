Rockers Aklinski, Burt Named to ALPB Drake All-Defensive Team
October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielder Ben Aklinski and second baseman D.J. Burt were named to the Atlantic League's Drake All-Defensive team on Tuesday.
Burt has been named to the team for the second consecutive season, though he was a 2023 honoree as the Rockers' regular center fielder.
Burt was second in the league in games played at second base in 2024 with 92 and made the fewest errors of any second baseman who logged 65 or more games at the position. For the year, Burt posted a .985 fielding percentage and was third in the league with 48 double plays.
Aklinski spent most of the 2024 season in center field where he committed just two errors in 122 games. Only one other Atlantic League outfielder made fewer errors in over 100 games. Aklinski's .996 fielding percentage was also the highest in the league by any outfielder with 100 or more games.
Images from this story
|
High Point Rockers outfielder Ben Aklinski
(Thaddeus Sanders)
|
High Point Rockers second baseman D.J. Burt
(Eric Wilcox)
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2024
- Rockers Aklinski, Burt Named to ALPB Drake All-Defensive Team - High Point Rockers
- Aaron Antonini Named to Alpb Drake All-Defensive Team - Long Island Ducks
- York Revolution Place Three on the 2024 Drake All-Defense Team - York Revolution
- High Point Rockers Receive ALPB Community Service Award - High Point Rockers
- ALPB Names Drake All-Defensive Team for 2024 - AtL
- Dirty Birds Centerfielder Jared Carr Named to Drake All-Defensive Team - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Jake Gatewood Named to Drake All-Defensive Team - Gastonia Baseball Club
- Mighty Lex Named ALPB Mascot of the Year - Lexington Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.