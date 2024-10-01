ALPB Names Drake All-Defensive Team for 2024

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2024 Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. As voted upon by the league's managers, these players represent the best defensive players in the Atlantic League during the 2024 regular season.

Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team

C: Aaron Antonini, Long Island Ducks

1B: David Washington, York Revolution

2B: D.J. Burt, High Point Rockers

SS: Matt McDermott, York Revolution

3B: Jake Gatewood, Gastonia Baseball Club

OF: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers

OF: Jared Carr, Charleston Dirty Birds

OF: Kolby Johnson, Staten Island FerryHawks

P: Michael Horrell, York Revolution

Notes: The lone player on the Drake All-Defense team to repeat from 2023 is High Point Rockers' second baseman D.J. Burt... Burt fielded .985 with just six errors in 402 chances at second base... Long Island's Aaron Antonini had a .988 fielding percentage while also throwing out 12 attempted base stealers... David Washington of York posted a .991 fielding percentage in 2024 and led all ALPB first basemen with 88 double plays... York'sMatt McDermott led all shortstops with 477 total chances, 170 putouts and 299 assists while committing just eight errors over 117 games... Gastonia's Jake Gatewood had a .976 fielding percentage over 78 games at third base while also appearing at shortstop in an additional 37 contests... Ben Aklinski of High Point had a .996 fielding percentage while seeing most of his action in center and right, committing just one error on the season... Charleston's Jared Carr committed only three errors in posting a .990 fielding percentage while leading all ALPB outfielders with 15 assists and 272 putouts... Kolby Johnson of Staten Island made just two errors while fielding .991 and his 11 outfield assists were the second-most in the league... Michael Horrell was the only pitcher in the league with 20 or more chances that did not commit an error all season.

