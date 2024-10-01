Dirty Birds Centerfielder Jared Carr Named to Drake All-Defensive Team

October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - Dirty Birds' starting centerfielder Jared Carr was named to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball 2024 Drake All-Defensive Team. Atlantic League coaches, managers, and executives voted on this award.

The Martinsburg, West Virginia native started in 115 of the 126 games with his only time off due to a hand injury. Carr boasts a .990 fielding percentage with only three errors in 290 total chances this season. He had 270 put outs with 15 assists and was a part of 4 double plays.

"Jared Carr brings pride to the Dirty Birds and state this year being honored as part of the All-Star Defensive team as a native of West Virginia," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum.

Carr attended Shepherd University and played all four years for the Rams. He started his final two years and was First Team All-PSAC East his senior year. In 2021, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 13th round.

Fans who saw Carr at GoMart Ballpark will know he not only made fantastic diving and running plays, but he also made the difficult plays look routine in centerfield. He provided speed and agility in the outfield and on the bases with 58 swiped bases. Although this award is for his defense, the centerfielder scored the third most runs and stole the second most bases in the league. He ended the year with the third-best average on the Dirty Birds.

"Jared is an incredible athlete and a fierce competitor," said Dirty Birds Owner and CEO Andy Shea. "He played as hard as possible through the very last game of the Championship Series when he went 3-5 with a Home Run and, as always, terrific defense."

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 25-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.