Mighty Lex Named ALPB Mascot of the Year

October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced its postseason awards this afternoon, and among them was a familiar face.

Mighty Lex, the Lexington Legends' energetic and beloved mascot, won the ALPB Mascot of the Year award for his exceptional fan engagement and community involvement. Beyond his playful antics at every home game, Mighty Lex frequently visits hospitals, schools, charity events, and local businesses, bringing joy and excitement wherever he goes. His ability to connect with fans of all ages and his dedication to supporting local causes have made him a true symbol of the Legends. This widespread impact and enthusiasm earned him this prestigious recognition.

The ALPB Mascot of the Year is awarded by the league for the club character with exceptional value to the team, its community, and fan marketing efforts. Mighty Lex made his legendary debut on August 9th this year, following the return of the Lexington Legends for the 2024 season.

You can book ALPB Mascot of the Year Mighty Lex to visit your school or business today. Contact Alex Smith at asmith@lexingtonlegends.com or 859-422-7866.

The remainder of the Atlantic League 2024 Postseason Awards can be found here: https://atlanticleague.com/alpb-announces-2024-postseason-awards/

