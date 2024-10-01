Aaron Antonini Named to Alpb Drake All-Defensive Team

October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Drake All-Defensive Team for the 2024 season. Long Island Ducks catcher Aaron Antonini was selected to the team, as voted on by the league's member clubs.

"Congratulations to Aaron on this outstanding honor," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He had a terrific season defensively as well as offensively this year and was among the league's best catchers."

Antonini played in 104 games for the Ducks during the 2024 season. His .988 fielding percentage ranked second among all qualified catchers in the Atlantic League. The first-year Duck was fourth among catchers with 32 assists, 645 putouts and 646.0 innings played. Offensively, the 26-year-old led the Ducks in hits (103), doubles (23) and games played. He finished the year with a .289 batting average, 15 homers, 62 RBIs, 57 runs, 40 walks and an .873 OPS.

"I'm extremely honored and proud to be chosen for the All-Defensive Team," said Antonini. "Defense is incredibly important for catchers, and I take a lot of pride in my defense. Defense wins games, and I love winning."

This marks the second consecutive season in which the Ducks earned an Atlantic League All-Defensive Team selection (shortstop Ruben Tejada, 2023). Overall, Antonini is the eighth Ducks player to earn an ALPB All-Defensive honor since the team's inception in 2015. Two Ducks have been selected as the league's Defensive Player of the Year - shortstop Dan Lyons (2015 - inaugural award) and second baseman Steve Lombardozzi (2021).

Antonini added, "I really enjoyed my first year in the Atlantic League. It helped me grow as a player and as a person. I learned a lot from my teammates, and it really helped me fall in love with the game again."

The Ducks recently completed their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2024, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

