York Revolution Place Three on the 2024 Drake All-Defense Team

October 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution pitcher Michael Horrell

(York, PA) - Three Revolution leaders earned post-season honors from the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for their defensive mastery, the team announced today.

First Baseman David Washington, Shortstop Matt McDermott and Pitcher Michael Horrell were named to the Drake All-Defensive Team, which pays homage to the Drake baseball created by the Atlantic League.

The selection of the 2024 defensive all stars is based on voting from the league's managers and executives.

Washington posted a fielding percentage of .991 and committed just 7 errors all season. The former major leaguer was second in the Atlantic League in putouts with 770 and had 39 assists, both of which rank amongst the league leaders. During the 2024 playoffs, Washington flashed the leather on several momentum-stopping plays that cemented his status as the best glove at his position. In addition to his sublime defensive prowess, Washington finished the season ranking second in the league in home runs (35), third in runs batted in (96) and fourth in slugging percentage (.581). Washington becomes the fourth Revolution first baseman in team history to be named to the Drake All-Defensive Team, after Andres Perez (2015), Nellie Rodriguez (2022) and Drew Mendoza (2023).

McDermott led all Atlantic League shortstops in innings played (1,010), putouts (170), and assists (299). McDermott's fielding percentage of .983 ranks first amongst those shortstops who played at least 450 innings at that position and he committed only 8 errors all season. Acquired in an early season trade from the Gastonia Baseball Club, McDermott became a fixture in the York infield as a core member of the 2024 championship team. On top of his stellar defense, McDermott ranked 10th in the league in batting average (.307), first in at bats (515), first in runs scored (115), first in hits (158), first in triples (7) and third in stolen bases (56). McDermott becomes the first Revolution shortstop to be selected for the Drake All-Defensive Team.

Horrell posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage for the 2024 season with 0 errors. The right-handed starting pitcher ranked 4th in assists with 16 and added 5 putouts. After starting the season in the bullpen, Horrell made 19 starts and had 30 appearances, ranking in the top 10 in ERA and 12th in innings pitched. Horrell joins James Simmons (2016) as the only other York pitcher to be named to the Drake All-Defensive Team.

