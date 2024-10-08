High Point Rockers, Atlantic League Release 2025 Schedule

October 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Atlantic League today announced the 2025 schedule with the High Point Rockers hosting 63 games at Truist Point during the league's 27th season.

The Rockers open their sixth season at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday, April 25 with a three-game series in Waldorf, Md. High Point's home opener is slated for Friday, May 2 against the Lexington Legends. The first half champions will be crowned at the mid-point of the season following games on Sunday, July 6. The 126-game regular season schedule will wrap up on Thursday, September 18.

High Point will be at home the first week of July, hosting Gastonia on July 1-3.

The Rockers will play 96 games against fellow South Division opponents while playing 30 times against teams from the North. The 2025 ALPB division set-up will remain the same with the Rockers competing for the South Division title along with Gastonia, Charleston, Lexington and Southern Maryland.

The Rockers will play 27 games against in-state rival Gastonia. High Point or Gastonia have won five of the last six South Division half-season pennants dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

In 2024, the Rockers tied for the second half South Division title with Charleston but missed the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. High Point has qualified for the playoffs in three of its first five seasons.

"We are excited to announce the schedule and we are actively planning a full range of promotional days and community events," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We will again feature Fireworks Fridays and another exciting celebration around July 4 along with a number of special events throughout the season."

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 (info@highpointrockers.com) or visit HighPointRockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date.

