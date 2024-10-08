Atlantic League Announces 2025 Championship Season Schedule

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its official Championship Season Schedule for 2025. Teams will play a 126-game schedule, followed by the North and South Division Championship Series leading to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

The 2025 schedule features the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, Lancaster Stormers, Long Island Ducks, Staten Island FerryHawks and York Revolution competing in the North Division and Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Baseball Club, High Point Rockers, Lexington Legends, and Southern Maryland Blue Clubs vying for the South Division crown. First half and second half Division winners will advance to North and South Division Championship Series with the two division-winning teams moving to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Five Opening Day contests are slated for Friday, April 25. On Opening Day, the defending ALPB Champion York Revolution will start the season at the Gastonia Baseball Club, while the defending North Division Champion Charleston Dirty Birds will travel to face the Lexington Legends. Other Opening Day contests include Southern Maryland at High Point, Lancaster at Long Island and Staten Island at Hagerstown.

The 21-week schedule will hit its 63 game mid-point with the conclusion of games on Sunday, July 6 with first half champions crowned in the North and South Divisions. The second half will commence with games on Tuesday, July 8 and run through Thursday, September 18. Every club will face each of the nine other clubs both at home and on the road. Mondays will be scheduled off days.

The Atlantic League utilizes the services of the Johns Hopkins University Baseball Scheduling Group to develop its schedule. The Scheduling Group features JHU professors and advanced students in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics in the Whiting School of Engineering, as well as the Information Security Institute.

"We had a thrilling 2024 season with four different clubs winning pennants and advancing to the postseason," said ALPB President Rick White. "We look forward to once again experiencing outstanding competition throughout the league."

