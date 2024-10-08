Lexington Legends 25th Anniversary Schedule Released

LEXINGTON, KY - It's here! The Lexington Legends are thrilled to announce that the official schedule for 2025 is now available!

The Legends are also commemorating their 25th Anniversary of Baseball in Lexington. All season long fans can look forward to special events, commemorative giveaways, and appearances by legendary players, celebrating the rich history of baseball in Lexington and its impact on the community.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our fans back to Legends Field for 2025", said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "It's going to be special with our 25th anniversary this season. We're excited to build off the success of last season and continuing to create experiences and memories of a lifetime, and we can't wait to share it all with our fans in Lexington and around the entire state of Kentucky."

The full schedule is available on LexingtonLegends.com. Season tickets and mini plans are available now by calling the Front Office at 859-252-4487.

