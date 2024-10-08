Revolution Announces 18th Season Schedule

(York, Pa.) - The home kickoff of the York Revolution's 18th season and Championship Celebration will take place at WellSpan Park on April 29, 2025.

The 2025 Atlantic League season for the Revs kicks off Thursday, April 25, on the road in Gastonia, North Carolina. The Revolution will return home after the short road kickoff to host the rival Lancaster Stormers in the home opener of the ALPB season at WellSpan Park.

The four-time Atlantic League and defending champion Revolution's 126-game 2025 schedule features nine opponents, including the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, Lancaster Stormers, Long Island Ducks, and Staten Island Ferry Hawks in the league's North Division. The schedule also rounds out facing all Atlantic Teams at home for at least a 3-game series, which includes all South Division teams; the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Baseball Club, High Point Rockers, Lexington Legends, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The Gastonia Baseball Club is set to reveal its new team branding in the coming weeks.

The Revolution's upcoming schedule again features an even split of home and away games, with 63 of each. The Revs' most frequent opponents will be division opponents Hagerstown, Long Island, and Staten Island, whom the Revs will see 24 times. The Revs will play Lancaster 21 times, Southern Maryland 9 times, Charleston, High Point, Gastonia, and Lexington 6 times each.

Next year's home schedule features 10 weekends at WellSpan Park and includes 11 Tuesdays, 11 Wednesdays, 11 Thursdays, 10 Fridays, 10 Saturdays, and 10 Sundays. The Revolution will finish the 2025 regular season on the road at Staten Island, on Thursday, September 18.

"We haven't even had the dust settle on the 2024 Championship celebration and are already excited to leap into the 2025 season," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "Given our outstanding 2024 on-field success, the accomplishments of our Atlantic League Manager of the Year and stellar team, and the fiery passion of baseball fans here in York, we are very happy to have our 2025 dates set and to further our plans for another great season of top-tier York Revolution baseball."

For the complete 2025 Revolution schedule, please visit www.yorkrevolution.com/schedule.

