Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce 2025 Season Schedule

October 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball have announced Hagerstown's 2025 season schedule.

We are thrilled with our 2025 schedule and excited to welcome the best fans in Minor League Baseball back to Meritus Park in April, said Flying Boxcars General Manager David Blenckstone. Our inaugural season was incredible and we can't wait to build off of the excitement for an even better 2025.

The Flying Boxcars will open their second ever season at home on Friday, April 25 against the Staten Island FerryHawks. It will be the first time that Meritus Park will play host to the Atlantic League's Opening Day celebrations.

Hagerstown then hits the road for three straight series, before returning to Meritus Park on Friday, May 9th to take on the reigning champions York Revolution for the first of eight series between the sides.

Schedule highlights include eleven weekends in Hagerstown, as well as ten Thirsty Thursdays at Meritus Park. The Flying Boxcars will also host in-state rivals, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, for two series in May and June.

The Flying Boxcars will play Tuesdays through Sundays and will be at home for the 4th of July, when they take on the Staten Island FerryHawks.

While the Flying Boxcars are not in season, Meritus Park is host to many community events, including the upcoming Boxtoberfest (10/19) Stryker's Spooktacular (10/27) Girls on the Run Gingerbread Dash (12/8) and Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop (12/31). More information can be found via www.flyingboxcars.com.

A full schedule with game times and promotions will be made available at a later date.

