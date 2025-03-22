Boxcars Add Abreu, Sedio, Chung

Hagerstown, MD - The Flying Boxcars added three more position players to their roster, including Hagerstown native, Ossie Abreu.

INF Osvaldo Abreu

Hagerstown's own Ozzie Abreu is back! Last season in Hagerstown, Ozzie batted .251 with 11 home runs, 46 runs batted in, and stole 20 bases. He will return for his third season in the area, having spent 2015 with the single A Hagerstown Suns and 2023 with the ALPB Spire City Ghost Hounds.

During the off-season, Abreu represented Tigres in the Colombian Winter League, batting .308, with 19 RBIs through 33 games.

INF Patrick Chung

Patrick Chung will join the Boxcars after spending his last three seasons in the Pioneer League with the Missoula PaddleHeads. After representing Gonzaga and Western Oregon during his collegiate career, Chung made his pro debut with the PaddleHeads in 2022. He boasts a career .365 professional batting average with 19 home runs and 134 RBIs through his three seasons. Chung also notched a career high 15 stolen bases last season. The efficient hitter will make his Atlantic League debut with Hagerstown in 2025.

INF/OF Chad Sedio

Chad Sedio, a 2023 ALPB Champ, put up an impressive 2024 campaign with the Stormers. Through 52 games, Sedio launched 7 home runs, and batted in 28, while posting a .279 average. He also showed versatility, playing both outfield, and all four infield positions.

Sedio's career began when he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 27th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from Miami University of Ohio. He would reach the AAA Toledo Mud Hens before beginning his indy ball career in 2021.

