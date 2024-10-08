2025 Gastonia Schedule Released

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Atlantic League released the 2025 regular season schedule on Tuesday, which features Gastonia hosting the reigning champion York Revolution in the season opening series.

Gastonia is coming off its third consecutive season claiming the most wins in the league, while York is coming off a sweep of Charleston in the ALPB Championship Series.

The season opener is on Friday, April 25 and the final game of the regular season will be on Thursday, September 18, with Gastonia concluding a three-game home set against Hagerstown.

Just as the team did in 2024, Gastonia will make one trip to New York during the season. The road trip to the northernmost teams in the league will be from May 13-18 to take on Long Island and Staten Island, respectively.

Toward the end of the first half of the season, Gastonia will play nine consecutive home games from June 17-26, facing Lexington, Southern Maryland and High Point for three games each. The club will play nine straight road games from August 12-21.

Unlike last season, Gastonia will host the Lancaster Stormers for one series from August 22-24. This will be the first time Lancaster plays at CaroMont Health Park since winning the 2023 ALPB Championship Series in five games.

Gastonia will be going by a new team name in 2025, which will be announced at a CaroMont Health Park press conference event on Wednesday, October 16.

